Food hygiene ratings handed to five West Devon establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Aileen's Little Kitchen at TQ13; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Bere Peninsula Make Lunch at The Parish Hall, Station Road, Bere Alston; rated on April 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Copper Penny Inn at Lamerton; rated on May 3

• Rated 4: The George, Hatherleigh at 5 Market Street, Hatherleigh; rated on May 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: