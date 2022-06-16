Food hygiene ratings handed to five West Devon establishments

Food hygiene ratings handed to five West Devon establishmentsNew food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of West Devon’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 16th June 2022 9:04 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Aileen's Little Kitchen at TQ13; rated on April 26
• Rated 5: Bere Peninsula Make Lunch at The Parish Hall, Station Road, Bere Alston; rated on April 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Copper Penny Inn at Lamerton; rated on May 3
• Rated 4: The George, Hatherleigh at 5 Market Street, Hatherleigh; rated on May 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Dillan's Kebab House at 9 West Street, Okehampton; rated on May 4