New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at Starbucks, Atlantic Park Way, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 22
• Rated 4: Happy Pear at 8 High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 5
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Atlantic Park Way, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 22