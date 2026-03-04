Recycling in Devon is set to increase thanks to new Simpler Recycling reforms , announced by the UK government.
Local authorities in England must start working towards collecting a core set of materials in household recycling collections, including metal, glass, paper & card, plastic, cartons and food waste.
The reforms have been introduced to standardise recycling nationally, eliminate confusion over what can be recycled, and increase the UK’s current recycling rate.
Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member for climate change and biodiversity, said: "The Simpler Recycling reforms are a step in the right direction and should make it much easier and less confusing for people to recycle at home, school and work. Devon residents already do a fantastic job at recycling, but any measures that make recycling easier is a change for the better. Hopefully, we will see recycling rates increase in Devon and nationally as a result.”
In 2024-25, Devon maintained one of the highest recycling rates in England at 54.2 per cent, placing it second nationally. Most councils in Devon either already collect these core materials from households or can add them to existing containers, and any additional materials will be introduced gradually, with any changes communicated to residents.
From March 31st 2025, reforms were introduced requiring the collection of core recyclable materials from business and non-domestic premises that employ ten or more full-time employees. From March 31 2026, local authorities must work towards standardised core recycling collections, including weekly food waste collections for households and from March 31 2027, plastic film, such as bags, wrappers, and film packaging, will also be included in the plastic waste stream. Micro-businesses with fewer than ten employees must also abide by this.
The reforms standardise which items must be recycled, but do not mandate how household recycling is collected.Currently, each local authority decides which collection system—bins, boxes, or bags—is suitable for its area, based on funding, housing type, and other factors.
