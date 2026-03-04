Councillor Jacqi Hodgson, Cabinet Member for climate change and biodiversity, said: "The Simpler Recycling reforms are a step in the right direction and should make it much easier and less confusing for people to recycle at home, school and work. Devon residents already do a fantastic job at recycling, but any measures that make recycling easier is a change for the better. Hopefully, we will see recycling rates increase in Devon and nationally as a result.”