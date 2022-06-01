Foodbank hit hard by rising prices

Flashback to the Okehampton Round Table collection for the town’s foodbank at the start of the pandemic – now more donations are needed

Okehampton’s foodbank has reported a 60% drop in food donations over the past three months as the cost of living continues to rise.

The drop has sparked worry among foodbank volunteers as the community group faces an ever-rising number of visitors struggling to make ends meet.

Currently, the foodbank supports 68 families from Okehampton and the surrounding communities, but this number has risen over the past three months while the number of food donations has fallen.

Okehampton Foodbank coordinator Malcolm Hamilton, said: ‘We are 100% funded by public donations from local people and local businesses. We have not needed to ask for assistance in the past, but that is changing. We are running out of money.

‘People in Okehampton are worried about the rise in the cost of living. Where donors once had extra cash to give to charitable causes is now in short supply.’

Foodbank volunteers say they are struggling to keep up with demand because they rely on a severely reduced stock of donated food items and fewer cash donations to put together suitable food parcels for families.

Local churches, shops, schools and food manufacturers also give donations to the foodbank, but the community group is still urging Okehampton residents to do what they can and provide much-needed contributions.

Potential donors are reminded that items needed change month by month and so are asked to check what there is a shortage of at one of the three collection points located at the Co-op, Lidl and Waitrose.

Mr Hamilton added: ‘Donations don’t need to be significant. But, it would make a difference to so many in our community if we could get each household to donate just £1 a week, £4 a month – less than the average pint of beer.

‘Still, small donations made regularly are how we will continue helping so many.’

Okehampton’s foodbank is located in the Lower Hall of the Baptist Church in Okehampton and provides dried goods and tinned and bottled ingredients to in-need families so that they can prepare simple meals.

Every parcel also includes fresh seasonal fruit and vegetables, butter, eggs, cheese, and bread, and once a month also includes household cleaning products, soap, shampoo, bathroom and kitchen cleaner, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorants, and razors.

The foodbank also offers nappies, baby wipes, soap, and shampoo to families with babies and young children.

Anyone struggling to buy enough food can contact the foodbank by text on 07483 877378 or by email at [email protected]