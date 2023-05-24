A GROUP of Okehampton cyclists will be taking part in a charity bike ride later this month to raise money for the FORCE Cancer Charity.
Members of the Okehampton Cycling Club have signed up for the FORCE-organised Nello event, which challenges cyclists to complete either a 60-mile or 100-mile route, which will take place on June 25.
Julian Baker from the Okehampton Cycling Club, said: ‘We started a new group last year for new people and older people, ladies, people who wanted to start riding again or hadn’t before. It seemed to work really well.
‘This is the first year we’re doing it because we’ve gradually built up the new riders and they’re doing a bit more and a bit more. The Nello take place on a Sunday which is when we ride and I put it to the group to see whether anybody would like to do it, and several wanted to do the ride. A couple of us have lost wives to breast cancer and used the FORCE centre.’
The ride will start and finish at Topsham Rugby Club in Exeter with several of the Okehampton cyclists planning on undertaking the 100-mile route. The other cyclists will complete the 60-mile route.
The first Nello Century Cycle Challenge took place in 2000 and since then the ride has raised more than £1.2m for FORCE Cancer Charity, which works locally to support anyone affected by cancer.
Since the inaugural event, which attracted 90 cyclists, the number of participants entering has grown each year and now regularly fills the 1,500 cyclist limit.
FORCE, which stands for Friends of the Oncology and Radiotherapy Centre, Exeter, became a charity in 1987. In 2004, the charity opened a purpose-built Cancer Support and Information Centre which was extended in 2012.
Today, the charity offers support services outside Exeter with weekly sessions in Okehampton, Tiverton and Ottery St Mary.