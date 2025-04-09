A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer who unlawfully disclosed confidential information obtained from police systems has received a suspended prison sentence.
Former Police Constable Samantha Hill, 33, pleaded guilty to 18 counts of misconduct in public officer [MIPO] at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, January 17.
She was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Bristol Crown Court on Friday, April 4 and ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.
The investigation revealed that between January 2021 and November 2021, PC Hill repeatedly accessed police systems and provided confidential information to friends and family via online messaging app, WhatsApp.
Once allegations came to light, PC Hill was arrested and immediately suspended pending the investigation.
Assistant Chief Constable Glen Mayhew said: “The officer has clearly fallen very short of the behaviour we expect from our workforce by showing a complete disregard for the rules in place around accessing police records.
“PC Hill resigned during the course of this investigation but has today been sentenced of a criminal offence and will face the consequences of her actions.”
Following the conclusion of criminal proceedings, disciplinary proceedings will commence for the former officer.