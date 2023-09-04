A former police officer is due to appear in court accused of fraud.
Sam Smith, aged 31, of Fore Street, Kingsbridge, faces eight charges of fraud and has been summonsed before Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, September 5.
According to a statement by Devon and Cornwall police, Smith was a Police Constable and was off-duty at the time of the alleged offences.
The charges relate to incidents reported to have taken place between March and August 2020.
Smith is no longer an employee of Devon and Cornwall Police.