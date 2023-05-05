Former Okehampton town councillor Jan Goffey has been elected as one of six Okehampton Hamlets Parish Councillors following her decision to stand down as a town councillor.
She was one of three former Okehampton town councillors which included Deborah Sanger and Paul Jessop, as 12 candidates put themselves forward for six seats in the largest Hamlets ward.
Stuart Norris, Brian Wood, John Heard, Andy Ewen and Martin Littlejohns were also elected as members of the Hamlets council.
Twelve candidates for a parish council election is unusual and comes against a background of difference of opinion over whether part of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council should be incorporated into the town.