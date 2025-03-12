Attractions across the county are opening their doors with free admission in March as part of National Lottery Open Week.
From Saturday, March 15 to Sunday, March 23, anyone with a valid National Lottery ticket will be able to access free tickets to National Trust properties as well as a host of other venue including cinemas and theatres. Local cultural spaces are also offering free drinks and admission such as The Box in Plymouth.
Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England and chair of the National Lottery Forum said: “National Lottery Open Week is a chance to get outside and explore the UK’s rich history, stunning landscapes and vibrant culture through free and low-cost days out.
“We’re thrilled to bring back National Lottery Open Week for another year, it’s our way of thanking National Lottery players who raise £30 million every week for good causes, supporting vital projects in arts, sports, heritage, and communities nationwide.”
National Trust properties across Devon such as Lydford Gorge in North Devon, Buckland Abbey near Tavistock and Finch Foundry in Sticklepath near Okehampton are all offering free entry. The week of free entry coincides with the Daffodil Festival at the National Trust Cotehele property in the Tamar Valley from March 15-18.
In 2024, more than 500 National Lottery funded venues across the UK said “thank you” to The National Lottery players by offering free and low-cost days out. Since its inception, the fund has given out £43bn to more than 685,000 projects including supporting projects in local communities.
A list of attractions taking part can be viewed on the National Lottery interactive map by going to: https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/open-week/offers?region=south-west, and all terms and conditions can be found on the website or hosting National Trust property sites.