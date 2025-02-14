A free science fair for families, children and adults will take place in Hatherleigh next month.
The fair will feature lots of hands-on activities to explore different aspects of biology and health such as building your own braincap and a science photobooth.
The National Institute of Health Research Exeter Biomedical Research Centre Exeter will have their own stand where you can learn about and see stem cells down a microscope.
There will be an opportunity to see videos of blood flowing in the under the skin and observe the small blood vessels of the eye.
The fun-filled day will be held at Old Schools, Market Square, Hatherleigh on Saturday, March 15 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.