Police have released a new image in the search for missing 72-year-old Alvin Diaz from West Devon.
Alvin was reported missing from his home in Brentor on Wednesday, 27 March.
It is now believed that Alvin travelled by train to West Cornwall on 27 March, getting off at Penzance Railway Station. A person, believed to be Alvin, was seen on CCTV at the station.
Alvin is familiar with the Penzance, St Buryan, Mousehole and Marazion areas, as well as the Isles of Scilly from previous visits.
He has not been heard from since his disappearance and the police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Alvin to please get in touch.
Alvin is a white man who is, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He is bald with grey round the sides and grey stubble.
He is believed to be wearing a jacket, navy blue trousers with a blue jumper. He may be wearing a black woolly hat and Merrell trekking shoes. He may also be wearing blue rimmed glasses.
Searches are enquiries are ongoing in the area in efforts to find Alvin but we’re asking for the public to report any sightings or information which may help us.
Anyone who sees Alvin or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log 408 of 27 March.