Fresh housing plans for North Tawton old mill

The application, 2441/22/FUL, from The Old Woollen Mill Ltd has already attracted one objection to WDBC from a nearby resident, who objected to what she said would be overdevelopment of the site. The site, has attracted a number of applications over the past decade, but developers have fought shy both of the cost of removing the substantial derelict mill buildings and the fact that the site is on the floodplain of the nearby River Taw.