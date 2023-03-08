Fun at Okehampton Mayor's Civic Dinner
Dignitaries from across the West Devon region attended Okehampton’s civic dinner to enjoy a night of entertainment to raise funds for the Mayor of Okehampton’s chosen charity, Dream-A-Way. From left to right: Cllr Doug Smith, Mayor of Great Torrington; Elaine Clements, Great Torrington; Cllr Stephen Lock, Mayor of South Molton; Cllr Caroline Mott Mayor of West Devon; Jill Tolley, Mayoress of Okehampton; Cllr Bob Tolley, Mayor of Okehampton; Cllr Christine Lock, South Molton; Cllr Helen Parker, Mayor of Holsworthy; Ian Parker, Consort to Mayor of Holsworthy.
