EXETER’S Royal Albert Memorial Museum (RAMM) has been awarded £498,000 funding for roof repair works on the iconic Victorian building.
The grant is part of almost £6m of government funding which is being made available to arts organisations in Devon and Cornwall.
RAMM is one of four museums in the region to benefit from funding for “urgent museum maintenance and infrastructure works”.
Roof repair works at RAMM are expected to start before the summer and be completed by the end of the year.
The museum will remain open throughout the works, although some individual galleries will need to close temporarily while the work is taking place.
Cllr Laura Wright, Deputy Leader and Lead Councillor for Culture, said: “It is excellent news that we have been successful in our funding bid to carry out repair works to the roof at RAMM.
“This is such an important facility in the city centre for visitors, families and all of our residents, and I am so pleased that we can now get this important work completed so that we can continue to offer the very best experience for everyone who visits our fantastic museum.”
Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, said the grants announced would “support recovery and growth”.
The Cultural Investment Fund was launched in 2019, with some funding already received by organisations in the South West.
Devon Libraries is to take £207,000 from the Libraries Improvement Fund, which goes towards building upgrades and improving digital services.