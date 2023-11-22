The work, which started in July, was essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
In planning the work, the gas emergency and pipeline service liaised with Devon County Council and gas pipes were upgraded in the area surrounding The Square.
Wales & West Utilities Roxanne Whittaker managed the work and said: “We’re pleased that we have completed this work on time and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across North Tawton. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”