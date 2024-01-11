Exeter PSC organiser Lizi Allnatt said: “We have been overwhelmed with the support that the march is attracting. We have lots of support from across the city – from University students and trade unions, from doctors and nurses, as well as many individuals who have contacted us on social media to say that they are coming and bringing friends and family. We have church groups and parent groups travelling from Torquay and South Devon. The reason for this huge support is simple. People are horrified that our leaders rightly condemned hundreds of civilian casualties in Ukraine but seem to be content for there to be countless thousands of civilians killed in Gaza.”