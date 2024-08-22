There was joy at Okehampton College, which is part of the Dartmoor Multi-Academy Trust, are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results, as they get ready to take their next steps on their education journey.
Staff and students have come together to mark the achievements of all the students, who have worked exceptionally hard over the past couple of years to secure these grades.
The whole college community is incredibly proud of its pupils, many of whom are now looking forward to progressing onto their post-16 education pathway whether that be at the college or elsewhere.
Alongside throughout the college, some individual highlights include:
· Andromeda who achieved eight grade 9s and two grade 8s.
· Alice who has achieved seven grade 9s and two grade 8s.
· Stanley who has achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s, a grade 7, a grade 6 and a Distinction star.
· Betty, Kai and Jessica who achieved the highest progress within the year group.