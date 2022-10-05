Get Changed coffee morning raises £400
By Amy Hetherington | Reporter |
Wednesday 19th October 2022 11:00 am
Actors celebrated the achievement (Get Changed )
Get Changed Theatre announced this week that it had raised £400 at its recent coffee morning last Saturday (October 8).
The morning was a success and alongside the coffee, tea and cake included a stalls, a raffle and a visit from the Mayor of Okehampton, Bob Tolley.
Get Changed’s next show will be held at the Ockment Centre on October 28 and will also include a lottery win for funding to promote the organisation.
The organisation was established in 1995 to provide drama opportunities for adults with learning disabilities in West and Mid Devon in order to challenge public attitudes towards disability
