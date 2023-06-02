Okehampton-based amateur dramatics company Get Changed Theatre recently performed a knock-out performance at the Plough Arts Centre in Torrington.
The performance, called Cruising on the Jolly Roger, proved to be a resounding success with almost all tickets sold out on the night.
Cruising on the Jolly Roger was the first major production staged by the performers since the outbreak of covid in 2020.
Get Changed Theatre said: ‘Every artist involved worked incredibly hard – a full week’s rehearsal at the venue, resulted in the perfect night’s entertainment to a packed (and hot) audience.
‘The smiles were everywhere and pure joy shone through on the stage and from the audience. Thank you for working so hard to provide such a professional and unique experience.’
Some of the company’s more recent performances also include Hotel Spooktacular, which was performed at Halloween, and A Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Inspired Buttery Biscuit Based Saga, staged in 2021, which told the story of the reclusive Biscuit Billionaire. Both performances proved to be a success as well.
The Get Changed Theatre was founded in 1995 to provide adults with learning disabilities across Mid and West Devon the chance to get involved in dramatic productions.
Starting off with only seven members, the group has grown dramatically over the past 28 years. Today, Get Changed Theatre has up to 21 artists with learning disabilities, two arts practitioners running weekly workshops, 17 supporting arts practitioners for productions, five support workers funded by care providers, one workshop volunteer, six voluntary management team members and one project co-ordinator.
The group also provides respite to the families and carers of the performers while they attend the weekly workshops.
For more information visit www.getchanged.com.