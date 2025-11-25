Giant fir trees have arrived high up on the front of Tavistock Town Hall today (Tuesday) - soon to be lit up as a sparkling tribute to loved ones.
The annual Tavistock Lions Club Trees of Light is one of the highlights of the town’s festive celebrations.
The trees will be festooned with hundreds of white lights, each sponsored by residents who wish to remember someone important to them. Proceeds will also be used to support community good causes. The switch-on ceremony is at 7pm, Thursday, December 4.
The switch-on will be followed by carol singing with the Stannary Brass Band and an inter-denominational service, while the Lions will serve drinks and mince pies.
The three trees have been put up today by Tavistock Town Council work force and are a poignant reminder of people who have passed away and also a celebration of important life events.
People are being invited to sponsor a bulb in memory of a loved one, a special occasion or a happy event such as a birth, with all proceeds going to local good causes.
Benefiting charities this year will be Children’s Hospice South West, Derriford Children’s Cancer Services, Marie Curie (Tavistock & Yelverton) and Motor Neurone Disease Association (Plymouth).
More information on the Lions Facebook page or at 0345 833 4807.
