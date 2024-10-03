New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Moorhead Country Holidays at Moorhead Farm, Woolsery, Devon; rated on September 26

• Rated 5: Scribbleton Ltd at Unit 5c, Gerrydown Business Park, Winkleigh, Devon; rated on September 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Kings Arms at The Square, Hartland, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Crealock Arms at Littleham, Devon; rated on September 26

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Seahorse Fish And Chips at 17 Cross Street, Northam, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 26