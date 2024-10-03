New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Moorhead Country Holidays at Moorhead Farm, Woolsery, Devon; rated on September 26
• Rated 5: Scribbleton Ltd at Unit 5c, Gerrydown Business Park, Winkleigh, Devon; rated on September 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Crealock Arms at Littleham, Devon; rated on September 26
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Seahorse Fish And Chips at 17 Cross Street, Northam, Bideford, Devon; rated on September 26