New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Hub Club at Bideford Methodist Church, High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on December 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Anchor Inn at Anchor Inn, Fore Street, Hartland, Bideford; rated on December 16

• Rated 5: Cyder Presse at Weare Giffard, Bideford, Devon; rated on December 12