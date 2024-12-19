New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Hub Club at Bideford Methodist Church, High Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on December 13
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Cyder Presse at Weare Giffard, Bideford, Devon; rated on December 12