Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Torridge restaurants
By Joseph Hook
Wednesday 28th September 2022 10:54 am
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Archive )
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
And Blagdon Wharf Barn Farmshop & Cafe, at Viaduct Cafe, Holsworthy, Devon was also given a score of five on September 22.
It means that of Torridge's 115 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 100 (87%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.