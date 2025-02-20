New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Torridge’s pubs, bars or nightclubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
The Pint And Post, at St Giles On The Heath, Launceston, Devon was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 18.
And Antico @ The New Inn, at The New Inn, Roborough, Winkleigh, Devon was also given a score of five on February 13.
It means that of Torridge's 89 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 69 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.