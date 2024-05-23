New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Yarde Orchard at Yarde Orchard Cafe And Bunkhouse, Peters Marland, Torrington, Devon; rated on May 22
• Rated 5: Planet Play Cafe at Milky Way, Higher Clovelly, Devon; rated on May 16
• Rated 5: Starlight Restaurant And Cosmic Cafe at Milky Way Adventure Park, Downland Farm, Higher Clovelly, Bideford; rated on May 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Marisco Tavern at Lundy Island, Bristol Channel, Devon; rated on April 23
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway: