New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Coffee On The Square at 79 The Square, Hartland, Bideford, Devon; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Old Kitchen Tea Rooms at Hartland Abbey, Hartland, Bideford, Devon; rated on May 2

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Farmers Arms at Woolsery, Bideford, Devon; rated on May 1

• Rated 5: The Globe Inn at Globe Inn, Beaford, Winkleigh, Devon; rated on March 28