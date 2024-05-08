New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Old Kitchen Tea Rooms at Hartland Abbey, Hartland, Bideford, Devon; rated on May 2
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Farmers Arms at Woolsery, Bideford, Devon; rated on May 1