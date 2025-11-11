New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Park Holidays Hedley Wood at Hedley Wood Caravan Park, Bridgerule, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on November 7

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Devil Stone Inn at Devil Stone Inn, Shebbear, Beaworthy, Devon; rated on November 7

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: China Kitchen at 11 Bodmin Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on November 7

• Rated 5: K J's at Kjs Pizzas Burgers & Kebabs, 16 The Square, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on November 7