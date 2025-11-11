New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Park Holidays Hedley Wood at Hedley Wood Caravan Park, Bridgerule, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on November 7
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: China Kitchen at 11 Bodmin Street, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on November 7
• Rated 5: K J's at Kjs Pizzas Burgers & Kebabs, 16 The Square, Holsworthy, Devon; rated on November 7