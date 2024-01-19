New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Fork N Feast @ 1646 Cafe at Torrington 1646 Visitor Attraction, Castle Hill, South Street, Torrington; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: The Coffee Cabin at 22 The Quay, Appledore, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: A Slice Of Life Cafe at A Slice Of Life, 6 Westbourne Terrace, Westward Ho!, Bideford; rated on January 5

• Rated 5: Quay 22 at 22 The Quay, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Thatched Inn at Pump Lane, Abbotsham, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 12

• Rated 5: Waterfront Inn at Golf Links Road, Westward Ho!, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 5

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Ali's Kebab & Pizza House at Ali'S Kebab House, 3 Bridgeland Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 10