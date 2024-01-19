New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Torridge’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Fork N Feast @ 1646 Cafe at Torrington 1646 Visitor Attraction, Castle Hill, South Street, Torrington; rated on January 17
• Rated 5: A Slice Of Life Cafe at A Slice Of Life, 6 Westbourne Terrace, Westward Ho!, Bideford; rated on January 5
• Rated 5: Quay 22 at 22 The Quay, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Thatched Inn at Pump Lane, Abbotsham, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 12
• Rated 5: Waterfront Inn at Golf Links Road, Westward Ho!, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Ali's Kebab & Pizza House at Ali'S Kebab House, 3 Bridgeland Street, Bideford, Devon; rated on January 10