Members of Okehampton Running Club (ORC) took part in the Food Bank Run last week, one of 500 clubs, groups and parkruns who are holding a similar event sometime during February — the key time of year that food banks support individuals and families.
The juniors started first, running from the OCRA Pavilion in Okehampton to Waitrose with their donations which included cooking sauces, teabags, biscuits, rice, soup, various canned foods, toothbrushes and a few treats. They followed this with a 6km run around town.
The adults followed later, with a great turn out resulting in a full basket at the collection point. All donations are gifted to the Okehampton Food Bank.
Thanks were expressed to all the members who supported the the club with this initiative.
Known for her speedy runs over different distances, Claudine Benstead entered the Bideford Parkrun on Saturday. This course around Victoria Park is mostly flat but has some small undulating slopes. Claudine finished in a remarkable time of 19.55 giving her first place female and 13th overall. She achieved a 100.25% age grading, which surely must be a record! Very well done Claudine.
Also on Saturday three ORCs, Andrew Thorne and Sarah and Mo Marvin travelled to Cardinham Woods near Bodmin for the Purple Gecko Event’s Cardinham Half Marathon. Billed by the event organisers as having ‘some hillage,’ this half marathon course featured 2362 feet of elevation and took place on the forestry tracks and paths in the woods.
With less than perfect preparation from all three ORCs, the event was all about completion. It was a hugely enjoyable run with great marshals and a friendly atmosphere, definitely one they are keen to revisit next year. Mo and Sarah came home together in 2:20 with Andrew close behind in 2:25.
As part of her London Marathon training Karen King headed to Exeter on Sunday to take part in the Exeter City Community Trust hosted half marathon.
With perfect weather conditions, this two lap 13.1 mile course started at Haven Banks Quay and goes along the footpaths through the Riverside Valley Park. A short part of the route is on residential roads, but apart from that you have the canal footpaths to follow allowing this course to be pretty quick as it is nice and flat. Karen was the only ORC to take part and although she thought she may struggle after her training session the day before she came home in a good time of 1:53 giving her third place in her age category.