With perfect weather conditions, this two lap 13.1 mile course started at Haven Banks Quay and goes along the footpaths through the Riverside Valley Park. A short part of the route is on residential roads, but apart from that you have the canal footpaths to follow allowing this course to be pretty quick as it is nice and flat. Karen was the only ORC to take part and although she thought she may struggle after her training session the day before she came home in a good time of 1:53 giving her third place in her age category.