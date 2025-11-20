A GRITTING lorry left a Dartmoor road blocked yesterday, Wednesday, November 19 after overturning while heading out amid wintry weather.
The crash occurred on a stretch of the A382, near Moretonhampstead at around 3.30pm.
A road closure was put in place while emergency services dealt with the incident.
Police say the driver of the lorry sustained minor injuries and motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Devon County Council sent gritters out to prepare roads for snow and ice which have been forecast and led to a Met Office issuing a weather warning until midnight tonight, Thursday, November 20.
