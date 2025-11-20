Snow and ice transformed Dartmoor and West Devon today, transforming uplands into a winter wonderland.
Devon remains under a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice today.
Although the landscape looks beautiful in the morning sun it has brought some disruption for some schools. But the majority of roads are clear after the county council’s extensive gritting operation yesterday.
Snow and ice blocked some Dartmoor roads, causing transport issues with cars abandoned and school bus services cancelled or curtailed.
Happy children had the day off school in Princetown where the primary school was closed for the day as staff could not get into school.
Tavistock College students in Princetown could not get into school as their bus was abandoned at Merrivale before reaching the village.
Bus services to Okehampton College and Whitchurch Primary School were also affected by reduced bus services affected by snow and ice.
