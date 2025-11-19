POLICE are appealing to members of the public for help to urgently locate wanted Tobias King from Teignmouth.
Detectives want to speak with King, aged 36, in connection with a serious assault on a woman in the Honiton area on November 8.
Detective Inspector Emma Lefort said: “We believe Tobias King poses a danger to the public and in particular a significant threat to women. I am urging members of the public to report any sightings of him to us immediately by calling 999.
“We wish to speak to him in connection with an extremely concerning and serious assault at an address in Honiton on Saturday, November 8 in which a woman sustained multiple injuries which required treatment in hospital.”
Police issued an initial appeal for information to find King on November 11 and officers have been carrying out enquiries in a number of areas in attempts to locate King, but he currently remains outstanding.
King has links to areas including Plymouth, Seaton in East Devon, Saltash, Chard, Yeovil and Colchester.
He is described as around 6ft tall with short blond hair and a beard. It is likely King could be seeking work on building sites.
Det Insp Lefort added: “If anyone has any information about King’s whereabouts, or has information which may assist our enquiries, including anyone who has had contact with him since November 8, please report this to us.”
“I would urge anyone who sees King not to approach him and to call 999 immediately quoting reference 50250287974.”
Non-immediate information on King’s whereabouts can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.
