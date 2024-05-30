A teacher who groped girl pupils has been banned from the classroom for life, writes Ted Davenport. Martin Butler, 62, touched the breasts, thighs, hips and bottoms and waists of three pupils while working at Shebbear College between 2018 and 2021. A Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) misconduct panel heard one pupil say that Butler had been “touching me a lot” but '”doesn't do it when others are around”. A second girl said Butler touched her mainly in the classroom but also on the playing field during games. Butler denied all the allegations but the TRA panel found him guilty of unacceptable professional conduct and said his conduct was of a sexual nature. He said the pupils' evidence was based on “hearsay and gossip” and the impact on him has been catastrophic. The panel ruled Butler was responsible for inappropriate physical contact and touching of a sexual nature.