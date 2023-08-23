Imogen Clements, a member of the steering group, said: “We are thrilled to announce that our offer to buy The Drewe Arms has been accepted by Stonegate and so, it’s all systems go! The crowdfunder share offer will go live on September 29. Get this date in your diary because there will be a big pop-up party to launch the crowdfund on the same night. This will be our next pop-up pub, to be held again (hopefully) in the square overlooked by our beloved pub, before we get the doors back open and can welcome everyone back in.”