A YOUNG man killed in action in Ukraine “died following his heart, soul and sense of moral duty”.
Callum Tindal-Draper, 22, had left Cornwall in the summer to join the 4th International Legion of the Defence of Ukraine, and lost his life on November 5 while defending an observation point.
The soldier, who was from Gunnislake, “fought til he could no longer hold them off any more”. His platoon has described him as a hero, and “as brave as they come”.
Callum had long held a deep sense of solidarity with all those whom he saw living under oppression. As young as in his early teens, he had felt the injustice of Putin’s annexation of Crimea, said his mum, Caroline.
“Back in 2014, Callum could see that Putin wanted the whole of Ukraine. When, later, he saw the West refusing to show unified strength, he decided he could no longer stand by and do nothing.
“Having been bullied as a young teen, he understood the pain of those who have also suffered and who feel they are not being heard,” she continued.
“He left Cornwall for Ukraine as he felt a strong sense of moral duty to fight on behalf of those people who were being killed and oppressed.”
Callum, who had been working as a health care assistant at Derriford Hospital and as a community carer, understood the risks involved in what he planned to do, said Caroline.
He served with other volunteers from around the world alongside Ukrainian troops.
“Despite begging him not to go, in the end we gave him our blessing and support. Callum had a path he had to follow and to do anything less than fight and stand up on behalf of others would not have been him.”
In the days since Callum’s death was announced, hundreds of local people have posted their condolences and their memories of Callum as a very caring and determined young man.
One said: “Your son is a testament to the fortitude, bravery and high values that many young people today still have. May the world be grateful for his sacrifice.”