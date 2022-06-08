Hatherleigh bell ringer Jess makes debut at Platinum Jubilee celebrations

It was a special day for young Hatherleigh bellringer Jess Lewis when she joined ringers around the country to ring for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last Friday.

Jess, aged 12, has been working hard on her ringing over the past few months so she could join her colleagues in the ringing chamber at the Church of St John the Baptist.

She confidently joined in for the 45 minutes of rounds and call changes and will now be part of the team for Sunday services.

To congratulate her on achieving her goal Jess was presented with a special Jubilee mug and a certificate by tower captain Mark Wonnacott. The team are all very proud of Jess.