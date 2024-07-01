Festival char Callum Entwistle said: “We were overwhelmed with the community spirit and enthusiasm for Hatherleigh Festival, after a four-year break, bringing it back in July 2023. This year, as well as some fantastic headliners and a super weekend of live entertainment, we have a packed week of fringe events in store for Hatherleigh, including craft workshops, nature talks, art exhibitions, educational films and much more. The community have really got behind us too, local businesses and individuals have been sponsoring generously to enable us to put on so many events for people in the area. We really hope that in the release of our 2024 programme, everybody will find something to look forward to.”