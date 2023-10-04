As Hatherleigh’s carnival day draws ever nearer, the carnival committee announced last week the carnival president and royalty for this year’s event.
On Thursday last week (October 5), Hatherleigh Carnival Committee introduced this year’s carnival president as Jane Fawcett, long-time Hatherleigh resident and former teacher at Hatherleigh Primary School.
On hearing of her appointment to the role, Mrs Fawcett said: “I am most surprised but delighted and honoured to be this year’s president.”
Mrs Fawcett has lived in the town since 1989 and worked as a teacher at the local primary school until 2020 when she retired.
Since she moved to the town, Mrs Fawcett has got involved in many community activities – she is the Hatherleigh Silver Band secretary and plays in the band too. She is also a member of the Hatherleigh Players and the town’s WI branch, and has been involved in the carnival many times.
She first got involved when she entered her children into the carnival procession but has also taken part in her own right as a member of the brass band, the Hatherleigh Players and a Brownie leader. She has been known to compere the afternoon judging.
This year’s Carnival Queen is Holly Wale, who took part on her first float in 2015 along with her brother when the siblings were named as the carnival prince and princess.
The carnival committee added that she has a big place in her heart for the carnival and is very passionate about sports too, which include horse riding and rugby.
The Carnival Prince and Princess for 2023 are brother and sister Kobi and Elodie Letheren, who live in Hatherleigh with their mummy and mum.
This will be the first time on a float for both of them but the siblings are especially excired for the big day.
Carnival royalty runs through their veins as Kobi and Elodie’s Auntie Jade is a past Hatherleigh Carnival Queen and their Auntie Amber a former Hatherleigh Carnival Princess.
Hatherleigh Carnival is set to take place on November 11 this year and will see the introduction of the carnival’s new John Moyse People’s Choice Cup award.
The cup was donated to the carnival committee by the Moyse family in memory of the late John Moyse who was a dedicated carnival supporter and took part in many comical floats during his lifetime.