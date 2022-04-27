Hatherleigh man fined for assault

By Times reporter  
Thursday 28th April 2022 4:24 pm
Court picture
In court (File picture )

A HATHERLEIGH man has been fined by a court after admitting an assault on a man

Justin Venner, 46, of Oakfield Road, admitted the assault at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 25).

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services.

The attack took place in Okehampton on August 23 last year.

