Hatherleigh man fined for assault

A HATHERLEIGH man has been fined by a court after admitting an assault on a man

Justin Venner, 46, of Oakfield Road, admitted the assault at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 25).

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services.