Hatherleigh man fined for assault
[email protected]
Thursday 28th April 2022 4:24 pm
Share
In court (File picture )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A HATHERLEIGH man has been fined by a court after admitting an assault on a man
Justin Venner, 46, of Oakfield Road, admitted the assault at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on Monday (April 25).
He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £34 to fund victim services.
The attack took place in Okehampton on August 23 last year.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |