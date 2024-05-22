Hatherleigh is gearing up for the 2024 carnival colour run on June 8, which is set to be bigger and more colourful than ever with the addition of brand-new routes, a memorial tree and the opportunity for local musicians to perform on the town's streets.
This year, there will be a 5k and a wheelchair-friendly 2.5k route, ensuring the event is open to all. Organisers have also established "Erin's Tree of Remembrance" in memory of Erin Chappel, who participated in last year's colour run despite being extremely ill with cancer.
Erin lost her battle at age 21, and, in her memory, organisers are inviting everyone to pause at the Tree of Remembrance to write the names of loved ones no longer with them on tags to hang on the tree. The tags will be made from paper embedded with wildflower seeds, which should begin to grow in the garden as the paper degrades.
In 2024, there will be an additional colour station, and local businesses will be invited to sponsor a colour at this new station.
Anyone wishing to take part should sign up by May 25 at www.hatherleighcarnival.co.uk/event/hatherleigh-colour-run-2024/. Participants can run, walk or wheel around the routes and will receive a white T-shirt, powder for the final blast, and a well-deserved medal when they register. Paint powder - made from corn starch - will also be available at stations along the routes for spectators to throw at participants. As the colour run falls so close to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the start line will be covered in poppies, and there will be a red canon to start the event.
After the run, there will be music from 'Ginja Ninja, Wheels of Steel', live bands, a bar, and various food stalls. The carnival committee will also introduce this year's Carnival President, Mrs Jenny Dinnis, the Carnival Queen, Miss Belle Trenaman, and the Prince and Princess.
The committee is still looking for a Prince and Princess. At least one applicant must be of primary school age and live in Hatherleigh or a neighbouring parish. For more information or to enter by June 7, email info [email protected] or call Cindy on 810969
For more information about the colour run, email [email protected], call Donna Lewis on 07889684619, or Louise Bater on 07484517269.