Anyone wishing to take part should sign up by May 25 at www.hatherleighcarnival.co.uk/event/hatherleigh-colour-run-2024/. Participants can run, walk or wheel around the routes and will receive a white T-shirt, powder for the final blast, and a well-deserved medal when they register. Paint powder - made from corn starch - will also be available at stations along the routes for spectators to throw at participants. As the colour run falls so close to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings, the start line will be covered in poppies, and there will be a red canon to start the event.