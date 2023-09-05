Hatherleigh Silver Band put on another spectacular evening of live music with their famous cider and pasty evening last weekend.
Conducted by Matt Green, the evening saw fantastic solos from Cornet player Ciaran Hopkins and Flugal player Emma Herd.
There was also some new material they have been working on the band also played some fun sing along pieces.
Anyone, of any age, who wishes to learn a brass instrument or get back into playing, can join the training band runs every Monday evening at the Bandroom 6-7pm.
More details about the band’s October concert will come soon.