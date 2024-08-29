The Hatherleigh Community Land Trust (CLT) is hosting an information evening at the Hatherleigh Community Centre on September 8.
The event, organised in partnership with Made-Well CIC, is open to everyone. It will start at 7 pm (the bar opens at 6:30 pm) and inform residents about the CLT's plans to establish small-scale, community-led, affordable housing, particularly for individuals with disabilities and specialised housing needs.
The trust will be set up as a community benefit society to develop housing available for shared ownership under the Home Ownership for People with Long Term Disabilities Scheme, a government initiative to provide affordable housing for people with long-term disabilities.
Additionally, the evening will feature performances by the Bondleigh Barn Band and a raffle, with all proceeds going toward developing the trust's housing projects. The Hatherleigh CLT is also seeking to enlist members who have a local connection to Hatherleigh.