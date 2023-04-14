Hayden Rhys Wardman, aged 30 of Mill Road, Okehampton has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of shoplifting in Okehampton.
Pleading guilty at Exeter Magistrates' Court yesterday, Wardman has now been remanded on conditional bail until his sentencing hearing, which will take place at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, June 14.
The offences to which he pleaded guilty took place between November 8 2022 and March 21 2023, at locations including properties on Fore Street, Market Street, Waitrose on School Way and Mole Avon Country Stores on Exeter Road.
Prior to his sentencing the West Devon Police neighbourhood team have stated that they will use the full extent of legislation to prepare conditions they can place on Wardman to reduce the likelihood of further reoffending.