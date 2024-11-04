A suicide prevention charity for men is set to start a new support group in Okehampton to help end the stigma surrounding men’s mental health.
Andy’s Man Club runs free mental health groups across the UK with their newest branch opening up in the Granite Way Cafe on November 25.
Steve Doyle, 38, from Plymouth became involved with Andy’s Man Club after attending a session in 2022 to open up and talk about his own mental health struggles.
Now as the area lead for the South West of England, Mr Doyle is a part of the movement to help men through conversation.
He said: “Countless men have come along and found that just having the space to talk to other men who have been through similar situations made them feel less alone and see that it's possible to get better.
“Groups like Andy’s Man Club are especially important at the moment with suicide rates increasing, we meet every Monday but there’s no judgement or pressure on attendees.”
The organisation was begun in memory of Andrew Roberts who tragically took his own life at 23; his family have been running Andy’s Man Club to support other men since 2016.
With over 200 groups and 4,500 men in attendance, the charity is paving the way for encouraging men to speak about their mental health.
To find out more, visit: https://www.facebook.com/people/Andys-Man-Club-Okehampton/61567491185752/?checkpoint_src=any