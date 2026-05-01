As the May bank holiday arrives, visitors and local people are being encouraged to continue to make the best use of NHS services, especially community pharmacies through the Pharmacy First service.
Paul Green, director for Primary Care at NHS Devon, said: “The Pharmacy First service in Devon has been a great success. It’s fantastic that nearly a quarter of a million consultations took place in Devon, and that people are now choosing their local pharmacy to get quick, expert advice and treatment for common conditions - without needing to see a GP.
“We would like to thank community pharmacy teams for their continued dedication in delivering a vital and widely used service to local people.
“Over the May bank holiday, we’re encouraging residents and visitors across Devon to plan ahead and make the most of the support available through Pharmacy First.
“By choosing the right service and preparing ahead visitors and residents can help ensure urgent and emergency care is available for those who need it most.”
A spokesperson for Community Pharmacy Devon said: “Pharmacy First is making a real difference for patients across Devon. People can walk into their local pharmacy and receive prompt, expert care for minor illnesses without needing a GP appointment.
“Our pharmacy teams are proud to be supporting local communities and helping ensure NHS services are used in the right way.”
Ahead of the bank holiday weekends, the advice is to:
· Order and collect repeat prescriptions early, particularly if you are travelling or planning to be away over the bank holiday
· Use community pharmacies and the Pharmacy First service for advice and treatment for common conditions, free contraception services and free blood pressure checks
· Call 999 in a life-threatening emergency – when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk
· Visit NHS 111 online or call 111 if you need urgent medical advice or are unsure which service you should use
· Check in on vulnerable family members, friends or neighbours and make sure medicine cabinets are stocked with essentials
· Seek urgent dental care via NHS 111, where advisers can assess your needs and arrange an appointment if required
· Access mental health support through NHS 111 if you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis
Visitors to Devon are also reminded that their first port of call for GP care should normally be their home GP practice, which can often provide advice through online, phone or video consultations and arrange for prescriptions to be sent electronically to a pharmacy of your choice in Devon.
Community pharmacies can provide expert advice and treatment for a range of common conditions such as earache (children up to 17 years), insect bites and urinary tract infections (women only up to 64 years), free contraception services, and free blood pressure checks without the need for a GP appointment through Pharmacy First.
People can also use the NHS App to order repeat prescriptions, check symptoms and access a range of NHS services, which can be particularly helpful when some services are closed over the bank holiday. The app is free to download and available to use at any time.
People can check the opening times of their local Urgent Treatment Centres or Minor Injury Units by visiting the interactive map on the One Devon website here
For life-threatening emergencies – such as someone who is unconscious, struggling to breathe, having a severe allergic reaction, experiencing a seizure for the first time, or suffering serious injury or bleeding that won’t stop – always call 999.
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