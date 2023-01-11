Okehampton's paramedics braved the cold today in a show of support for ambulance workers across the country.
Off-duty paramedics stood outside the Okehampton ambulance station in a picket line as ambulance crews across the country went on strike to protest against hospital waiting times and pay.
A local paramedic said: 'We are doing this to help patients. It's not just about the pay, it's about waiting times too.'
Though Okehampton has an ambulance station, ambulance staff are sometimes called out to other areas in the region and are not always available to help residents, something that they pointed out was a serious problem.
Yet all Okehampton's paramedics at the station emphasised their enjoyment of the job and their wish to help NHS staff, provide better patient help and reduce waiting times.
Thousands of ambulance staff are striking today following a failure to make a deal with the Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, after NHS staff raised concerns over pay levels and staffing as many paramedics are leaving the job as salaries fail to provide them with enough money to pay the bills.