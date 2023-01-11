Damp is a serious problem, both for your home and your health, and its important to deal with it and try to find the cause.
Damp air is also more difficult to warm up, which can result in higher heating bills. The problems linked to damp and mould have been recently highlighted by the tragic death of Awaab Ishak, a two-year old child, as a direct result of mould in his family home in Rochdale.
Damp and mould are common problems particularly during the colder months with one of the main causes of damp being condensation. Condensation is water that is created when excess moisture in the air comes into contact with cooler surfaces. It usually indicates a problem with poor ventilation, inadequate heating, construction type or surface temperature. If left unchecked mould will start to develop on damp surfaces.
Partners West Devon Borough Council, Citizens Advice West Devon and Tamar Energy Community are working together to support residents with on the rising cost of living, including finding support and solutions for damp and mould.
Cllr Tony Leech, West Devon Borough Council’s lead member for Cost of Living, said: ‘Condensation and mould have been too easily labelled a lifestyle issue, however many properties can suffer from damp and mould whatever their type or age. It can cause significant damage to properties and to the physical and mental health of occupiers.
‘People who are at higher risk to mould are the very young and the very old, as well as those with existing breathing conditions. You may also find usually healthy people get more colds and respiratory illnesses. Condensation and mould growth is mainly found in the colder parts of the home. Therefore, if you see mould growth in room corners, behind furniture, around windows, it is likely it will be condensation.’
Condensation can be managed and these are the simple steps to controlling condensation and mould:
Kitchens and bathrooms are often a source of warm humid air from cooking, kettles, showers etc. Keep the doors into the rest of the property closed, open a window or use extraction.
Extractor fans won’t add much to your electricity bill but it will be a great help in terms of reducing the moisture, particularly during the winter months.
Open your windows regularly to replace damp air with dry air, especially in the morning. This need only be for 5 to 10 minutes to make a difference In the kitchen cover your pans when cooking.
Keep air vents in walls and doors free of blockages. To allow air to flow around the room and cupboards etc. avoid overfilling your wardrobes and cupboards, move furniture away from walls and remove clutter from rooms.
If you have a vented tumble dryer (i.e. you have a long flexible hose to remove the water vapour) ensure that the hose is vented to the outdoors (usually through the wall or the window).
Try to avoid drying clothes on radiators/indoors as this can release moisture. If you have no choice make sure you adequately ventilate the home.
Remember that when drying clothes indoors, all of the water that is in them when you take them out of the machine will end up in the walls, ceiling, furniture etc. of your home as they dry. Wherever possible dry outdoors, or if needed in a tumble dryer (use of tumble drier balls can reduce energy use by up to 40% as they allow more air into the drying process).
If mould is starting to grow, don’t let it spread. Use an anti-mould spray to wipe it away; and try and keep damp areas wiped dry of condensation regularly (and don’t leave any damp cloths lying around).
Condensation from windows should be mopped up every morning and the water put down the sink. A window vac can make this task much easier.
Beds themselves absorb about half a pint of moisture per person each night. To keep your bed and pillows fresh do not make your bed in the morning but leave the covers open to allow them to air out as much as possible.
Check you have sufficient insulation and whether the heating is working as it should be. If you have concerns seek assistance.
If your home is still suffering from damp and mould after you taken these steps, then there may be an underlying problem, for example poor insulation or inadequate heating. It may be helpful to get in touch with Tamar Energy Community for support, or you may need to get the advice of a damp specialist.
If you are a tenant, put your concerns in writing to your landlord, stating the problem, where it is and what steps you have taken to try to resolve it. The council encourages positive engagement between tenants and landlords to try to resolve such problems. If your landlord is not willing to help the Environmental Health team at the council can give advice and if required intervene.
Kate Royston from Tamar Energy Community (TEC); said: ‘This winter has seen many of us use our heating less, and as a result of this many people are noticing increased damp and mould in their homes. In the same way that we’ve all adapted to using less energy around the home, there are simple behavioural changes we can make to help alleviate condensation, damp and mould, many of which are mentioned above, and are free or cost little to do.
Householders need to heat and ventilate as much as their budget allows.
There is further help for residents who are on lower incomes. The council works closely with Citizen Advice and Tamar Energy Community in West Devon. Eligible residents will be able to access free energy advice, financial help and grants to improve the energy efficiency of the home. Residents can access help and advice via our website www.westdevon.gov.uk/cost-of-living-help
If you cannot access the information online, you can also call the Council on 01822 813600. Ask to speak to the Environmental Health team for further advice and support about damp and mould conditions.
Alternatively, you can contact Citizens Advice Torridge, North, Mid and West Devon for advice at https://ruraldevoncab.org.uk/our-services
The team at TEC also offer free and impartial guidance and support with any energy-related issues in the home, including damp. See https://tamarenergycommunity.com for details on how to request their support.
Find a factsheet on dealing with damp and other helpful information at: https://tamarenergycommunity.com