A new scheme has been launched in Okehampton where families can purchase healthy food boxes for an affordable price.
Based at Okehampton Primary School, Green Box Okehampton provides food packages for £2.50 to families who have children in nursery, reception and Year 1 at the school.
The food comes from FareShare South West which rescues good-to-eat food from the food industry that would otherwise be thrown away and shares it with schools, charities and community groups.
Melissa Trudgill, community engagement lead for the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, said: “Green Box Okehampton is an environmental project, and there’s absolutely no shame in coming forward to get this food. We hope it’ll also help those that need it. We will be serving tea and coffee every Thursday after school, and parents can chat to Greta, who's a family liaison officer at the school. My hope is this will keep growing, and that we can add more satellite projects like cooking classes and extra things at Easter and Christmas. Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust is proud of its social and environmental projects to help all those living in the communities, around our schools.”
Green Box Okehampton was set up by the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust with the support of LiveWest who provided funding for the green food boxes and a payment machine.
The green food boxes have already made an impact, with parents praising the accessibility and healthy options available.
Lucy Bearn, CEO of FareShare South West, said: “We’re so pleased to be able to support Okehampton with a weekly delivery. Over 50 per cent of the surplus we receive from the food industry is fresh fruit, fresh veg and dairy which is essential for a healthy diet. Melissa and Greta have created something life-changing for children and families, supporting them to thrive at school and at home.”