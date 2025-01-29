Melissa Trudgill, community engagement lead for the Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust, said: “Green Box Okehampton is an environmental project, and there’s absolutely no shame in coming forward to get this food. We hope it’ll also help those that need it. We will be serving tea and coffee every Thursday after school, and parents can chat to Greta, who's a family liaison officer at the school. My hope is this will keep growing, and that we can add more satellite projects like cooking classes and extra things at Easter and Christmas. Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust is proud of its social and environmental projects to help all those living in the communities, around our schools.”