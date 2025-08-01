An animal rescue group and a charity addressing male isolation have joined forces to tackle a prickly problem.
Pam Pemberton, founder of Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue, of Inwardleigh, Okehampton, paid a special visit to Tavistock Men In Sheds, to celebrate their volunteer work hand-crafting hedgehog houses, nesting boxes and feeding stations.
In the past 18 months the social group, based off Pixon Lane, have made 100 weather proof hedgehog houses and 60 feeding stations out of wood, all made as a team in their large shed complex.
Pam said: “The men in sheds team are amazing. They have worked so hard supporting the work we do. The quality of their work is extremely high. We are very lucky to have them. Currently Greatfield is the only hedgehog rescue in West Devon, consequently we are busy. Tavistock Men in Sheds team are vital and will be needed with their skills for the foreseeable future.
“We benefit from the project and the men in sheds benefit. The rescue can only carry out the work we do by actively fundraising along with donations from our Amazon Wish List. We charge to provide a feeding station and hedgehog house, with delivery included throughout West Devon, so all profits go into the rescue.
“Also, Men in Sheds benefit from having an on-going project which they can learn skills from and can socialise together while they’re working.”
Greatfield rescues sick and injured hedgehogs found by the public and/or from veterinary practices in the area. Following rehabilitation wherever possible they are returned to the area found normally to a hedgehog friendly garden.
To set a hedgehog up for its best possible second chance, a hedgehog house is required. Support-feeding with a high protein cat/kitten biscuit is a pre-requisite with daily shallow bowls of fresh water. This ensures this species - classified as vulnerable to extinction - has the best possible chance of reintegrating into its habitat.
Last year Greatfield rescued 244 hedgehogs. The estimated cost for rescues is £45 an animal. With casualty numbers rising as the animal’s insect food source and habitats deplete, fund raising is essential.
Tavistock Men in Sheds are part of a nationwide project aimed at men aged 50 plus to bring men together putting their practical skills to good use and to encourage them to be more socially active.
Paul Green, Tavistock Men In Sheds member and former fire officer, said: “This is a mutually beneficial project which helping our aims and giving members a specific project to get their teeth into.
“We have an ex-chippie (carpenter) who takes the lead and others, like me, who are handy. We also teach others woodworking skills. It’s also something we can use as a centrepiece round which we can socialise, learn and work as a team a help our community.”
The group provides a workshop for men to develop a hobby and work together on a range of practical activities.
Tavistock Men In Sheds meets weekly on Mondays from 10-12am, Wednesdays 2-4pm, and Fridays 10-12am. More details at: https://ww.tavistockmeninsheds.uk/
Greatfield Hedgehog Rescue can be contacted on its Facebook page with this link - https://www.facebook.com/okehamptonhedgehogrescue
