A new BMX track in Okehampton has been hit by ‘disappointing’ vandalism just days before it is set to be open for public use.
The BMX track has been under construction for the past few months with a fence surrounding the track to allow the ground to settle before its official opening on Friday, August 8 at 10am.
But three days before the opening, antisocial behaviour struck the area.
Okehampton Town Council highlighted the attack hrough a Facebook post on Tuesday (August 5) morning.
An Okehampton Town Council spokesman said: “It is very disappointing to see this morning that the fencing protecting the site for health and safety reasons has been damaged and large amounts of litter have been left behind. This damage could potentially be charged to the council by the company who have created this amazing new facility.
“A lot of work has been put into this project both by the town council and Forte Trailscapes who worked hard to complete it ahead of schedule.”
The council appealed for everyone to treasure the revamped site: “Please look after and respect this area that has been created for you, as residents and visitors to the town.”
The new track incorporates a variety of skate and BMX track elements suitable for different skill levels, riding styles and include features making the track inclusive for those with disabilities, while prioritising safety.
The BMX track was constructed in the early 2000’s and was deteriorating before Okehampton Town Council started designing and constructing the track earlier this year.
Previously, the BMX track and skatepark has experienced vandalism and anti-social behaviour from non-users who visit the shelter in the skatepark to drink
The improvements to the skatepark and BMX track is part of a £30,000 contract which aims to improve safety, widen use and deter future vandalism.
